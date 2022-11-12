Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ACRS opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.55. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Aclaris Therapeutics Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.