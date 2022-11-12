Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.55. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $320,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

