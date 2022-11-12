Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $31,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria Pinelli sold 13,356 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $39,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,292,221 shares of company stock worth $3,756,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

