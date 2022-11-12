Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $687.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.69.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
