Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cerus by 927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 2,695,901 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 198.4% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 49.7% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 695,461 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 129.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth about $504,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Stock Performance

About Cerus

Shares of CERS stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.11.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.