Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 233.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 551,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720 over the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

