Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 12.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAX opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

