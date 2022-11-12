Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Insider Transactions at SunOpta
SunOpta Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.52.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.