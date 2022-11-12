Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Cano Health Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of CANO stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

