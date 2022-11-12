Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.8% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE EARN opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -28.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EARN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.