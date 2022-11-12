Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,274 shares of company stock valued at $580,114 over the last ninety days. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

