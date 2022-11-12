Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 323,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 196,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 154,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $10.12 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.10.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 82.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $303,192.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,866.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

