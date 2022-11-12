Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 110.3% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 236,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 124,323 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xencor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Xencor by 21.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Xencor Price Performance

Xencor Profile

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.