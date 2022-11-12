Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $644.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.56. Benson Hill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Benson Hill Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHIL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.