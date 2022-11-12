Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
Benson Hill Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $644.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.56. Benson Hill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Benson Hill Profile
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
