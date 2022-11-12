Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,296 shares of company stock valued at $493,577 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKYA. Stephens began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.87.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.