Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 369.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

