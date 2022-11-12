Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.63%.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

