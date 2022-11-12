Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.76%.

Insider Transactions at Sculptor Capital Management

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sculptor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

