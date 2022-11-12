Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

