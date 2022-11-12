Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 85.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 749,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 267.5% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.98 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

