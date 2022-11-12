Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SiTime by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM opened at $107.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.23. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $714,497 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

