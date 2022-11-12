Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,200 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Accolade by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 99,481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,421 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Accolade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Accolade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $36.77.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

