Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

