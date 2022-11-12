Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in AtriCure by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 598,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 298,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 76,765 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.23.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

