Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $6,654,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $925,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $474,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Duolingo Stock Performance
DUOL stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $155.27.
Duolingo Profile
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
