Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $6,654,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $925,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $474,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $71,587.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $191,785.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,894.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $71,587.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,542,658. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

DUOL stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $155.27.

Duolingo Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.