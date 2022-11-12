Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $2.95 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $625.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

