Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $515,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $229,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 269,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 89,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $52.54 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

