Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNG. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $48.86 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

