NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 2,900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.