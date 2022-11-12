Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 5,850.0% in October

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 5,850.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Noble Roman’s Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NROM opened at $0.27 on Friday. Noble Roman’s has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
Noble Roman’s Company Profile
