North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Up 6,600.0% in October

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,885,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North American Cannabis Price Performance

USMJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

