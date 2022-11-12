North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Up 6,600.0% in October

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,885,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
North American Cannabis Price Performance
USMJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
North American Cannabis Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North American Cannabis (USMJ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.