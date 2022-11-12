Northland Capmk Comments on ShotSpotter, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for ShotSpotter’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSTI. JMP Securities upgraded ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $423.24 million, a PE ratio of 108.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.38. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ShotSpotter

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

