Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,213 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DFP opened at $19.77 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

