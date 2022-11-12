Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,018 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 228.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,391 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,102,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

FVAL opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

