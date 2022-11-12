Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 118.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 455,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,272 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DINO stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $64.74.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

