Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 6,717.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $7,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $6,560,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $3,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -41.89%.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

