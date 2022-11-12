Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73,711.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 885,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 884,540 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,203,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.381 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

