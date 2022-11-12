Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $118,000 Stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 937,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period.

NYSE:BWG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

