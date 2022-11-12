Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $119,000 Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 422,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 176.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 149.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 180,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 108,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 429.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

