Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $123,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 32.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 51.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.63 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

