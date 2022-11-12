Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 84.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.84 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $77.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

