Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

