Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 239 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,095,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $92.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.