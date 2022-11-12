Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 957,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cameco Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Cameco stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
