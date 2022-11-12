Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $171.20 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

