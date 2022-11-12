Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,551. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,048,496 shares of company stock worth $199,409,771 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

