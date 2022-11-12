Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 13th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00.

NYSE BAM opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $445,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

