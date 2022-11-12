Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance
Shares of ODC opened at $31.44 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $223.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.