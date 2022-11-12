Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of ODC opened at $31.44 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $223.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

