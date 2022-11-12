Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.17).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

