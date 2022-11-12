Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.90

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEXGet Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.90 and traded as high as C$39.90. Open Text shares last traded at C$39.73, with a volume of 624,275 shares changing hands.

Open Text Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23.

Insider Activity at Open Text

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,094,500. In related news, Director P. Thomas Jenkins bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,743,349 shares in the company, valued at C$71,178,099.75. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,094,500. Insiders have bought a total of 825,000 shares of company stock worth $33,588,258 in the last ninety days.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.