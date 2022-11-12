Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.90

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.90 and traded as high as C$39.90. Open Text shares last traded at C$39.73, with a volume of 624,275 shares changing hands.

Open Text Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23.

Get Open Text alerts:

Insider Activity at Open Text

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,094,500. In related news, Director P. Thomas Jenkins bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,743,349 shares in the company, valued at C$71,178,099.75. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,094,500. Insiders have bought a total of 825,000 shares of company stock worth $33,588,258 in the last ninety days.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.