Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.